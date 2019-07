Wybór von der Leyen "to mocny dowód na to, jak współpraca w UE wygładza historyczną nieufność"

Ursula von der Leyen is the new head of European Commission

16.07 | Germany's Ursula von der Leyen secured European parliamentary approval on Tuesday to become the first female European Commission president after she won over socialists and liberals with her vision of a greener, fairer and rule-based Europe.

