Trump grał w golfa z premierem Japonii. W tle rozmowy o handlu

Donald Trump invites Polish presidential couple to White House

10.05 | The Polish President and First Lady have been officially invited to the White House. Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda will meet Donald and Melania Trump in June in Washington. Among other topics, the presidents will be discussing stationing of American troops in Poland.

