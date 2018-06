Francuski gigant zawiesza joint venture po decyzji Trumpa

The meeting of the Iran nuclear deal signatories in Vienna

27.05 | "The EU should pay more heed to U.S. security concerns linked to Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as the bloc decides how to address American sanctions against the Islamic Republic," said Polish Foreign Minister, Jacek Czaputowicz.

