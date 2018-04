Ojciec Alfiego chce, by papież przyleciał do Liverpoolu

Video: tvn24

Polish President tweeted his support for Alfie Evans' parents

25.04 | President Andrzej Duda has tweeted his support of the fight for the life of 23-month-old Alfie Evans. The child has an undiagnosed brain disease that prevents him from seeing, hearing and tasting. The British courts decided to unplug Alfie from life support on Monday, while his parents are still fighting for his life.

