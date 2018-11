Prezydent Duda leci do Bułgarii. "Ważny czas dla zaprzyjaźnionych narodów"

Foto: tvn24 Video: TVN24 International

Duda vs Tusk. Kantar Millward Brown survey for "Fakty" and...

24.11 | If the presidential elections were held in the coming days and if Andrzej Duda and Donald Tusk would make it to the second round, 50 percent of those surveyed would vote for the former, according to the latest poll for "Fakty" TVN and TVN24. Donald Tusk, former Polish PM and current head of the European Council would secure 45 percent of votes.

»