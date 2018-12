Adamowicz: w przestrzeni publicznej nie ma miejsca na pomnik księdza Jankowskiego

Foto: tvn24 Video: TVN24 International

Late Fr Henryk Jankowski accused of sex abuse in a press report

07.12 | So far not a single person has notified the archdiocese regarding accusations against Father Henryk Jankowski, informed Fr Krzysztof Szerszeń, a delegate for the protection of children and youth from the Gdańsk archdiocese. He added that according to the law, it's difficult to launch an investigation of a deceased person that cannot defend himself. Fr Jankowski, a legendary chaplain of "Solidarity", long-serving rector St. Bridget parish in Gdańsk, has been accused by the authors of a report published in "Duży Format", of sexual abuse against minors.

