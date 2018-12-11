Komentarze (0)
Former finance minister Jacek Rostowski testified before VAT commission
Opposition and the ruling party blame each other for financial regulator scandal
The scandal in Poland's Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) continues, however, depending on which side of the you ask, you... czytaj dalej »
Justice minister's words about an assault on former KNF deputy stirred outrage
Fabius: political leaders can either act properly or be climate talk spoilers
France's Laurent Fabius, who presided over the 2015 Paris Agreement, said political leaders could either take a positive role... czytaj dalej »
Swapping sleighs for motorbikes, Polish Santas visit children in hospital
Business news. Less Poles consider going abroad to work. Further raises for teachers
Poles don't want to travel abroad to work anymore. According to CBOS (Public Opinion Research Centre) survey 86 percert of... czytaj dalej »
Tusk: EU rules out reworking Brexit deal, prepares for no-deal
Fossil fuel tax proposed to cover rising costs of wild weather
Taxing the extraction of fossil fuels could help pay for the growing costs of damage from harsher storms, wildfires, floods and... czytaj dalej »
Actor Andrzej Seweryn celebrates his 50 years on stage
U.N. members adopt global migration pact rejected by US and others
U.N. members on Monday adopted a deal aimed at improving the way world copes with rising migration, but almost 30 countries... czytaj dalej »