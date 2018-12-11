Former finance minister Jacek Rostowski testified before VAT commission

Jan Antony Vincent-Rostowski, a.k.a. Jacek Rostowski is a Polish economist, conservative politician, academic and former Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland

After nine hours, including breaks, the VAT fraud investigative commission finished the hearing of Jacek Rostowski who was the finance minister in the Civic Platform - Polish People's Party coalition government between 2007-2013. "After Mr Rostowski's testimony we cannot rule out further subpoenas," said the chair of the commission, Law and Justice's MP Marcin Horała, after the hearing was completed.