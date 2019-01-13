Mayor of Gdańsk in hospital after being stabbed on stage during charity event





Źródło: tvn24 Mayor of Gdańsk stabbed on stage of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity

The Mayor of Gdańsk Paweł Adamowicz has been attacked with a sharp instrument on stage of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity during the traditional "Light to the Sky".

According to TVN24’s reporter, around 8 p.m. a man ran into the stage shouting something out loud and stabbed the Mayor Adamowicz with a sharp object.

The attacker was immediately detained, his identity is yet unknown.

According to witnesses, the mayor was holding himself around his stomach. An ambulance appeared shortly after and paramedics started to tend Mr Adamowicz. He was taken to a hospital.

The services asked people to disperse. There was no access to the stage.

Official reactions

"The attack on life and health of Paweł Adamowicz must be condemned in the strictest terms. I have asked Joachim Brudziński to keep me posted with any and all developments regarding this matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Adamowicz," prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki commented.

The Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Joachim Brudziński commented on the incident in a phone conversation with TVN24. "It was an act of inexplicable barbarism," he said.

"I sincerely hope that we will avoid a dramatic situation and the fight for Mayor’s life and health will end successfully," said the minister.

He confirmed that the Mayor of Gdańsk was in a serious condition and was being reanimated.

"I’m in contact with the police. All details of this incident shall be thoroughly investigated," Brudziński wrote on Twitter.

President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter: We usually differ with Mayor Paweł Adamowicz on certain matters regarding public affairs and how Poland should be governed, but today I’m unconditionally with Him and His Relatives, just like, as I hope, all of our Compatriots. I’m praying for his full recovery,” President Duda wrote.