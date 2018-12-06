 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Ukrainian President: Kerch Strait incident was a brutal violation of international law

The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko hosted TVN24 BIS reporter Michał Sznajder in his in Kiev
  • Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko&#039;s in exclusive interview for TVN24 BISUkrainian President Petro Poroshenko's in exclusive interview...
  • Global carbon emissions set to rise further this year, reportGlobal carbon emissions set to rise further this year, report
  • Bus accident i Lower Silesia; 1 person died, 19 injuredBus accident i Lower Silesia; 1 person died, 19 injured
  • Court: Wałęsa must apologise to Kaczyński for harsh commentsCourt: Wałęsa must apologise to Kaczyński for harsh comments
  • Seven ex-employees of financial watchdog arrested by anti-graft bureauSeven ex-employees of financial watchdog arrested by...
  • Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko&#039;s in exclusive interview for TVN24 BISUkrainian President Petro Poroshenko's in exclusive interview...
  • Least developed states ask the developed for more ambitious spendingLeast developed states ask the developed for more ambitious...
  • UN climate conference held its &quot;Young and Future Generations Day&quot;UN climate conference held its "Young and Future Generations Day"
Źródło: TVN24 International, TVN24 BIS The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko hosted TVN24 BIS reporter Michał Sznajder in his in Kiev

"First of all, it’s extremely dangerous and not only for Ukraine, but definitely for the regional security, European security and maybe global security", said the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko in an exclusive interview for TVN24 BIS reporter Michał Sznajder. Mr Poroshenko was asked for a comment on the recent incident at the Kerch Strait, where the Russian Navy seized Ukrainian ships and detained Ukrainian sailors. "It was a brutal violation of the international law, brutal violation of our sovereignty and, de facto, it is an occupation of the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov," said Petro Poroshenko.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International, TVN24 BIS

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje