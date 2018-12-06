Ukrainian President: Kerch Strait incident was a brutal violation of international law
"First of all, it's extremely dangerous and not only for Ukraine, but definitely for the regional security, European security and maybe global security", said the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko in an exclusive interview for TVN24 BIS reporter Michał Sznajder. Mr Poroshenko was asked for a comment on the recent incident at the Kerch Strait, where the Russian Navy seized Ukrainian ships and detained Ukrainian sailors. "It was a brutal violation of the international law, brutal violation of our sovereignty and, de facto, it is an occupation of the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov," said Petro Poroshenko.
The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko hosted TVN24 BIS reporter Michał Sznajder in his in Kiev
