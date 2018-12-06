Ukrainian President: Kerch Strait incident was a brutal violation of international law

Video: tvn24

Bus accident i Lower Silesia; 1 person died, 19 injured

6.12 | A bus carrying 51 passengers has crashed on the S3 highway near Sucha Górna in Lower Silesia. According to the fire department, 1 person died and 19 got injured. Rescue services from the region are arriving at the scene. "The bus was carrying disabled people," said Piotr Woźniakiewicz from the State Fire Service. As Krzysztof Zaporowski from Lower Silesian police said on Thursday evening, the accident occured at about 9 p.m. "The bus skidded during braking, fell out of the road and landed in a ditch. "There are 5 people with severe injuries and 37 are being taken care of by paramedics," he added. The bus passengers were returning from the Wrocław Christmas market to the town of Pszczew. The vehicle fell on the side just before the roundabout on S3 highway.

