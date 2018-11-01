"It's quite remarkable what Poland has accomplished in 30 years. I'm excited and proud to be here because I feel I'm at a moment when history is being made," said the United States Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher in an exclusive interview for TVN24. American diplomat has just recently begun her mission in Poland. U.S. In February 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Georgette Mosbacher to be the successor to Paul W. Jones. After her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July, the new Ambassador assumed office on the 6th of September. Now, after nearly two months of diplomatic duties, Georgette Mosbacher shares her views on the latest and most important issues, such as energy, military and economic cooperation between Poland and the United States.