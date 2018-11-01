Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
United States Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher in an exclusive interview for TVN24
Foreign ministry says justice minister's questioning of EU Treaty was baseless
Foreign ministry's statement on Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro's motion to the Constitutional Tribunal (TK) regarding... czytaj dalej »
Council of the EU will discuss rule of law in Poland on 12 November
Interpol issued arrest warrant of Georgian national suspected of killing Polish woman
This crime horrified Poland. The killer was brutal and ruthless, tho motive was sexual. The prosecutor now claims that it was a... czytaj dalej »
Austria also backs out of migration pact on sovereignty worries. Poland may follow
Business news. Nov. 12 to be work-free day. Poles abroad send millions back home
Monday November 12 in Poland will be a work-free day. President Andrzej Duda will ratify the law, Andrzej Duda's spokesperson... czytaj dalej »
Citizen's arrest. Drunk driver forced to pull over by another driver
Pirates who abducted eight Polish sailors near Nigeria demanded a ransom
Pirates who abducted 11 people, including 8 Poles from the Pomerania Sky ship near the coast of Nigeria demanded a ransom for... czytaj dalej »
Donald Tusk's hearing before Amber Gold commission set for 5 November
Court orders Polish PM to rectify words about Kraków authorities' smog policy
Kraków Court of Appeals has sustained the appeal by the Mayor of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski against the ruling of the lower... czytaj dalej »