Five dead in a fire in an escape room in Koszalin. They were 15-year-old girls

Tragedy in an escape room in Koszalin. Five 15-year-old girls were found inside
Five 15-year-old girls died in a fire that broke out on Friday in an escape room in Koszalin, northern Poland. They were having a birthday party. One person has with severe burn wounds was taken to hospital.

The victims of the fire are 15-year-old girls who were celebrating birthday of one of them; the families have been offered psychological help, the Minister of the Interior and Administration, Joachim Brudziński said on Friday.

The tragic incident took place on Friday shortly after 5 p.m. in an escape room inside a residential building in Koszalin. The causes of the fire are yet unknown. Police and fire service are working on the scene.

The Minister of the Interior and Administration Joachim Brudziński ordered the State Fire Service to carry out fire-security controls in all escape rooms in Poland. He also expressed his condolences for the families of the victims and reassured that they can count on support from all the services controlled by the ministry and state administration.

The Mayor of Koszalin has said that Sunday will be a day of mourning in the city.

"A devastating tragedy in Koszalin. Five joyous, growing up Girls have been torn out of their lives. God bless their Their Parents and Relatives. RiP," President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.



Pozostałe informacje