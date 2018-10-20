Tens of thousands marched for second referendum amid Brexit uncertainty





Tens of thousands of supporters of the European Union began marching through London on Saturday as part of what organisers say will be the largest ever demonstration to demand that the British government holds a public vote on the terms of Brexit.

The protesters waved the blue and gold flag of the EU and held up banners under sunny skies to call for another referendum on the eventual deal on how Britain will leave the world's biggest trading bloc.

A 46-year-old Sarah Bennett who had travelled from Holmfirth, Yorkshire told Reuters that although ideally, they would like to be able to remain in the EU, that a soft Brexit would be a better outcome for Britain than not reaching a deal with Europe.

The march comes as pressure builds on Prime Minister Theresa May over her negotiating strategy with just over five months until Britain is due to leave. There is, so far, no divorce deal and some rebels in May's Conservative Party have threatened to vote down a deal if she clinches one.

Some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favour of remaining in the European Union, but there has yet to be a decisive change in attitudes and many in Britain say they have become increasingly bored by Brexit.

