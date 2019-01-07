 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Detention for manager of "escape room" where 5 teenagers died in fire

The manager of an &#039;escape room&#039; in the Polish city of Koszalin was detained for three months on Monday on charges of endangerment
Źródło: Reuters TV The manager of an 'escape room' in the Polish city of Koszalin was detained for three months on Monday on charges of endangerment

The manager of an 'escape room' in the Polish city of Koszalin was detained for three months on Monday on charges of endangerment after five teenage girls died in a fire at the establishment on Friday.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was escorted by police with his face obscured to a closed hearing in the city's District Court.

His lawyers said he was in a poor mental state and was in despair.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday escape rooms that did not meet safety standards would be closed.

Authorities carried out inspections of at least 178 escape room locations across Poland at the weekend and found 129 did not meet health and safety standards. Thirteen locations were ordered to close, a fire service official said.

In escape rooms, participants are locked in and race against the clock to solve puzzles and challenges to open a way out.

They first became popular in Asia, and have spread across North America and Europe.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 News in English, Reuters

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje