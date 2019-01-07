Detention for manager of "escape room" where 5 teenagers died in fire





The manager of an 'escape room' in the Polish city of Koszalin was detained for three months on Monday on charges of endangerment after five teenage girls died in a fire at the establishment on Friday.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was escorted by police with his face obscured to a closed hearing in the city's District Court.

His lawyers said he was in a poor mental state and was in despair.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday escape rooms that did not meet safety standards would be closed.

Authorities carried out inspections of at least 178 escape room locations across Poland at the weekend and found 129 did not meet health and safety standards. Thirteen locations were ordered to close, a fire service official said.

In escape rooms, participants are locked in and race against the clock to solve puzzles and challenges to open a way out.

They first became popular in Asia, and have spread across North America and Europe.