MuremZaOwsiakiem. Internet rallies against WOŚP charity leader's resignation

The knife that stabbed mayor Adamowicz symbolically stabbed Jerzy Owsiak. For 27 years the heart of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Now that heart is broken. Jurek Owsiak said that he's done and the Orchestra should play on. But he is sick of the hate and threats that are being directed at him. He has officially resigned from the foundation and wants to get out of the spotlight. But not only those connected with the Orchestra are saying "no". From all sides throughout Poland and on the internet, people are calling on Owsiak to play with the Orchestra, until the end of the world and one day longer.