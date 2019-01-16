Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
#MuremZaOwsiakiem. Internet rallies against WOŚP charity leader's resignation
The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity collected over 92 million zlotys
If everything had gone to plan as had been the case in the last 27 years, we would all be celebrating and commending the...
Stefan W. charged with murder of Mayor of Gdańsk Paweł Adamowicz
Business news. New challenges for Polish economy in 2019
Four years have passed since the Black Friday on the currency market when the skyrocketing Swiss franc caused turmoil among...
Tennis great awarded. Agnieszka Radwańska received a Polish state order
Strong wind, blizzards and heavy snowfall. Difficult weather conditions in Poland
Winter is not letting up. A blizzard paralysed Białystok on Tuesday. City officials instituted a temporary ban on heavy trucks...
Massive landslide blocked river flow and damaged a village in northern Poland
European Commission to analyse Poland's response regarding the Vistula Spit
Brussels has questions about the Vistula Spit. The European Commission wants to know how the planned canal will affect the...
Polish teachers demand pay raise and threaten strike
Thought and reflection at marches against violence in Polish cities
There were no fiery political speeches, divisions or disputes. But there was thought and reflection during the spontanous...