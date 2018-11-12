Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
Italian neo-fascists, racist slurs and assaulted journalist. Aftermath of nationalist march
Timmermans: I'm concerned Poland needs special law to implement ECJ's order
The ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) regarding the law on Polish Supreme Court must be implemented,...
Poland's eurosceptic leaders held a joint indpendence march with far right groups
PM's chancellery chief: march in Warsaw was peaceful; there were few incidents
March commemorating the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence went through Warsaw peacefully; there were some...
Long live independent and sovereign Poland! Poles celebrated 100 years of independence
The homeless and the blind. Incredible story of two extraordinary football teams
Amazing story of two football teams that theoretically should not stand a chance of playing football. Meet the Polish national...
Dubai lights Burj Khalifa to celebrate Poland's 100 years of independence
Media: Robert Kubica weighs offers from Williams and Ferrari
He is one of the biggest Polish sport stars and he might return to action. According to the "Autosport" website, Robert Kubica...
Bulgaria becomes latest EU state to shun U.N. migration pact
Polish PM to present further steps in rule of law dispute with the EU by 19 November
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that by the 19th of November, he will present further steps that should be...