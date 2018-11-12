 tvnpix tvnpix
Italian neo-fascists, racist slurs and assaulted journalist. Aftermath of nationalist march

One of the most serious incidents during the nationalist march in Warsaw was an assault on &quot;Gazeta Wyborcza&quot; journalist
One of the most serious incidents during the nationalist march in Warsaw was an assault on "Gazeta Wyborcza" journalist

Aftermath of the Sunday's Independence Day. Some 250,000 people manifested their patriotism, but during marches in Warsaw and Wrocław there were minor, yet shocking elements like neo-fascists from Italy, racist slurs and other incidents. Here is the summary of one of the largest demonstrations of its kind in the recent history of Poland.

