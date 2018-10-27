Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
LOT airlines employees suspended their strike until Monday
Kaczyński: Law and Justice is not a party of war, but of cooperation
The election campaign is still in full steam ahead of the local government run-offs. Chairman Kaczyński has again hit the road.... czytaj dalej »
Politicians comment on car accident involving deputy PM Beata Szydło's motorcade
Who will take Gdańsk and Kraków? Second round of local elections is next week
The local elections in Poland. We already know some winners but not all of them. In almost 650 places, run-offs will take... czytaj dalej »
U.S. Ambassador: educating young people is like taking out insurance on the future
Ninth day of strike of LOT airlines employees who demand chairman's dismissal
It's the ninth day of industrial action at the Polish national carrier and it won't be the last. The personnel and the... czytaj dalej »
Polish ruling party wants deal on more U.S. troops before 2019 election
Heavy snow in Tatra Mountains. Rescuers warn tourists of difficult conditions
Winter is here, at least in the Subcarpathian and Lesser Poland voivodeships. It only took a moment for everything to be... czytaj dalej »
Business news. Incoming bankruptcies in transport sector. World markets fear recession
Belarusian delivery man terrorized by drunk and aggressive residents of Gdańsk
Totally drunk and aggressive residents of Gdańsk terrorizes a pizza delivery man because he didn't bring sauce for the food... czytaj dalej »