LOT airlines employees suspended their strike until Monday

Strike at LOT Polish Airlines has only been suspended until Monday
Strike at LOT Polish Airlines has only been suspended until Monday

Flight attendants and pilots from LOT Polish Airlines have suspended their strike until Monday. The national carrier has agreed to reinstate dozens of employees who had been dismissed due to their participation in the industrial action. However, a deal is still far away.

