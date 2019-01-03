Baltic moves concrete blocks like pawns. Furious sea ravages the shore





Źródło: Grzegorz Elmiś - FB Biegacz Portowy Hel Baltic Sea causes havoc at the shores of Poland

It bit into the land and devoured a beach on Hel. It moves concrete blocks like small pawns. It recedes for a moment and attacks again. After a short while, an uprooted tree lands on whatever was left of the beach. The Baltic has no mercy for the shore.

By now, everyone should be aware of the storm at sea. However, only those who went to the beach on Wednesday had the chance to witness the power of elements of nature. Among them was Grzegorz Elmiś who went running at the Hel Peninsula.

"As always, the need to run dragged me outside, as well as my love for this place," he said.

A fallen tree on a beach in Hel Peninsula

And it was indeed worth to go, as the video shot by Elmiś shows mighty waves that bite into the shore with enormous power. The beach? Practically gone under water. It will reappear once the Baltic settles down a bit. In the movie, the water moves concrete blocks, the remains of old fortifications that were dug out once more by the waves. They fly around like pawns on a chessboard.

A fallen tree on a beach in Hel Peninsula Fot. Grzegorz Elmiś - FB Biegacz Portowy Hel

The sea played around with concrete blocks like they were pawns Fot. Grzegorz Elmiś - FB Biegacz Portowy Hel

Things spewed out by the water lay around on the beach Fot. Grzegorz Elmiś - FB Biegacz Portowy Hel

The sea revealed tunnels to nowhere Fot. Grzegorz Elmiś - FB Biegacz Portowy Hel







At one point a tree falls down on the sand. It's hard to say which one harassed it more: the sea or the wind?

"I think the tree must have been washed up. It wasn't just this one. There were more. It's hard to describe the feeling that comes while watching such things. The wind is so strong that it's hard to breathe. It blows the sand into one's eyes," said Elmiś.

On Thursday, Grzegorz Elmiś also went to the beach. As he said, it was a little bit calmer and more things left by the waves on the shore could be seen. Some of them are rather surprising like the chair that stood on the beach, shown in the photo below.

A chair on a beach

"Beautiful spectacle"

Madness in Gdynia. A few-metre-high waves were pushing with great force on the boulevard and the breakwater. The pictures showing a wall of water have been taken by Marek Sałatowski, during a walk with his wife.

"It was a beautiful and memorable spectacle. Such great mass of water crashing against the breakwater makes you feel a little bit thunderstruck, but at the same time, brings plenty positive emotions. You won't fool gravity. Water that got a few meters up, eventually must fall down. You simply have to face it then," Mr Sałatowski told TVN24 and added: "There was no way to go about without lens wipes."

A few-meter-high waves in Gdynia Fot. Marek Sałatowski

The water stormed into the boulevard Fot. Marek Sałatowski

A storm is no laughing matter Fot. Marek Sałatowski

A wall of water in Gdynia Fot. Marek Sałatowski







Storm on sea, backflow onshore

Dangerous weather has been making its mark for a few days now and it won't let go. The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued warnings against ice, strong wind, heavy snowfall, snowstorms and blizzards. Particularly dangerous situation is in the northern parts of Poland, there's a storm on sea and a backflow onshore. Hydrologic warning have been issued.