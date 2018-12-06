 tvnpix tvnpix
Polish graft busters arrest seven ex-employees of financial regulator

Źródło: TVN24 International Among the seven former employees of the Financial Supervision Authority arrested on Thursday was the institution's ex-chief Andrzej J.

Polish anti-graft agents on Thursday arrested seven ex-employees of the country's financial regulator, including a former head, the national prosecutor's office said.

The full names of the suspects were withheld for legal reasons. But another former head of Poland's financial market regulator Marek Chrzanowski was charged in late November with corruption and placed in custody for two months after a court granted a temporary detention order.

The former KNF chief Andrzej J. and six of his aides were detained on Thursday by the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau by the order of a prosecutor’s office in Szczecin.

The detained are suspected of the alleged white-collar crimes. The investigation is being carried out in regard to the SKOK Wołomin credit union oversight, as the State Prosecutor and the CBA informed.

Andrzej J. was the chief of the KNF since mid-October 2011 until October 2016.

Apart from Andrzej J. six other public officers, directly reporting to him, were were detained. The CBA informed that all of them were high-ranking officers.

The State Public Prosecutor’s Office said that the detained will be charged with committing white-collar crimes, once transported to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin.

Following the latest arrests the prosecutor's office issued a statement.

"The wide and scrupulous evidence shows that those arrested in relation to their roles at (Poland's financial regulator) between 2013 and 2014...sought substantial financial gains at the cost of the bank guarantee fund and depositors," it said, adding that charges would be leveled later.

