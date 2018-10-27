Politicians comment on car accident involving deputy PM Beata Szydło's motorcade

Video: TVN24 International

Second round of local elections in nearly 650 places

26.10 | The local elections in Poland. We already know some winners but not all of them. In almost 650 places, run-offs will take place. Among the most closely watched in Kraków and Gdańsk. In the former an especially intense battle which involved a court. The current mayor demanded that the prime minister of Poland rectify his words about smog in the city, after he accused the local government of doing almost nothing to tackle the problem. The judge dismissed the motion. There will be an appeal.

