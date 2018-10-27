 tvnpix tvnpix
Politicians comment on car accident involving deputy PM Beata Szydło's motorcade

Another accident involving government car. Luckily nobody got seriously hurt
Źródło: TVN24 International Another accident involving government car. Luckily nobody got seriously hurt

The driver was most likely too unexperienced, in fact had only been assigned to the protection detail of Beata Szydło in October. We have more on the accident of the motorcade carrying the former prime minister of Poland who now is the deputy PM. Her driver has received a fine and penalty points but some experts and the opposition say that this should not end the debate, since recently there have been too many situations of this type.

