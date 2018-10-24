Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
Everyone's a winner? Political landscape after local elections
Mayor from prison gets reelected. Selection of oddities from Polish local elections
A candidate gets to the run-off while in jail. A 20-year mayoral career ended with just one vote.
Even bigger gap between Trzaskowski and Jaki. Final results for Warsaw
Professor Gersdorf called upon retired judges to return to Supreme Court
The former head of Poland's Supreme Court, Małgorzata Gersdorf, has called on all judges forced into early retirement by the...
Some people couldn't cast their votes. Ministry claims the system works fine
Turmoil after Polish national carrier fired 67 people for taking part in a strike
Bacause of the pilots and flight attendants who participate in the illegal strike organised by two trade unions operating...
Trial in the case of road accident involving former PM Szydło's motorcade is on
Business news. Turmoil as Polish carrier fires 67 people. New mayor of Warsaw is a millionaire
Polish national carrier fired 67 people for taking part in a strike. New report on global life expectancy. New mayor of...
President Duda: "Nord Stream 2" would disrupt energy relations in Europe
Poland's biggest construction firm pays for help in finding workers
Poland's biggest construction firm Budimex has become the first in its sector to offer cash incentives to anyone who helps it...