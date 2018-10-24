 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Everyone's a winner? Political landscape after local elections

Initial results show that Law and Justice done quite well in the voivodeship sejmiks, while Civic Coalition won the big cities
  • Political landscape after local electionsPolitical landscape after local elections
  • Unusual stories during local electionsUnusual stories during local elections
  • Turmoil after Polish national carrier fired 67 people for taking part in a strikeTurmoil after Polish national carrier fired 67 people for...
  • President Duda: &quot;Nord Stream 2&quot; would disrupt energy relations in EuropePresident Duda: "Nord Stream 2" would disrupt energy relations...
Źródło: TVN24 International Initial results show that Law and Justice done quite well in the voivodeship sejmiks, while Civic Coalition won the big cities

Political landscape after Sunday's local elections. Big cities have cast a shadow over the victory Law and Justice had in the voivodeships. The latest data shows that the ruling party have done better than initially thought. However, the opposition says the victory is theirs. This a prelude to the parliamentary electoral clash next year.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje