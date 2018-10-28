 tvnpix tvnpix
Polish government launches inquiry into LGBT tolerance promoting action in schools

Polish schools take part in &quot;Rainbow Friday&quot; to promote LGBT tolerance
Źródło: TVN24 International Polish schools take part in "Rainbow Friday" to promote LGBT tolerance

The ministry of education has accused the Campaign Against Homophobia of breaking the rules by organising "Rainbow Fridays" to promote tolerance in schools. The NGO has responded by saying that they did not organise the events.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

