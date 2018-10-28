Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
Polish government launches inquiry into LGBT tolerance promoting action in schools
Polish Yorkshireman created album covers for McCartney, Scorpions and Marillion
Paul McCartney, The Scorpions, Marillion. What do all of these legendary musicians have in common? The same artist created some...
Senate rejects Agnieszka Dudzińska as the new Children's Right's Commissioner
Business news. Poland leads in accepting non-EU immigrants. Electricity prices go up
Poland has accepted more non-EU immigrants than any other state in the European Union. Electricity prices are on the rise....
Two sister charities are looking for volunteers. Some 1500 people still needed
U.S. Ambassador: educating young people is like taking out insurance on the future
Educating young people is like taking out insurance on the future, says the American Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher....
Kaczyński: Law and Justice is not a party of war, but of cooperation
LOT airlines employees suspended their strike until Monday
Flight attendants and pilots from LOT Polish Airlines have suspended their strike until Monday. The national carrier has agreed...
Who will take Gdańsk and Kraków? Second round of local elections is next week
Politicians comment on car accident involving deputy PM Beata Szydło's motorcade
The driver was most likely too unexperienced, in fact had only been assigned to the protection detail of Beata Szydło in...