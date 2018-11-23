 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Polish Senate passed changes to the Supreme Court law in compliance with ECJ ruling

Judge Małgorzata Gersdorf is again being referred to as Chief Justice by some of the ruling party members
Foto: Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP Judge Małgorzata Gersdorf is again being referred to as Chief Justice by some of the ruling party members

"What we're dealing with here is a mere implementation of the ECJ's ruling, with which we disagree, but we're complying with it," said the Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Warchoł during the debate in the Senate on Friday. Late in the evening, Polish upper house passed the amendment to the Supreme Court law without any changes. The new legislation reinstates the Supreme Court and the Supreme Administrative Court judges aged 65 or older, that were forced into retirement, in line with the previous amendment. The new law, which was passed by the parliament in order to comply with the ruling by the ECJ, will now await president's signature. It was supported by 57 senators against 26 those who were against. No one abstained from the vote.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International, PAP

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje