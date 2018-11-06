Judge Gersdorf informs EU Commission on Supreme Court's compliance with ECJ's order





Foto: tvn24 The Supreme Court has notified the European Commission of implementing the order by the ECJ from 19 October

Professor Małgorzata Gersdorf, being the First President of the Supreme Court has sent information to European Commission regarding measure taken by the Supreme Court to fully comply with so-called preventive measures ordered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), the Supreme Court’s press team informed on Tuesday.

The ECJ annouced on 19 October about ordering the so-called preventive measures and suspending execution of the provisions from the law in the Supreme Court regarding forcing judges ages 65 or older into retirement. The ECJ demanded, among other things, the judges who were forced into retirement by the new law, to be reinstated.

"In the notice, judge Gersdorf informed that on 19 October, all judges that fall within the scope of the preventive measures were called to return to their justice duties in the Supreme Court and by the end of October, 22 of those judges showed in court, some were already assigned cases to examine," said Krzysztof Michałowski from the Supreme Court’s press team.

As he added, the information sent to the European Commission, as well as to the ECJ, also says that "legislative and executive organs are deliberating on the ways of executing the aforementioned order".

Deputy Justice Minister Michał Wójcik said in the end of October that Małgorzata Gersdorf is not the First President of the Supreme Court and judges who have returned to the court after ECJ’s order are still retired judges.

Another Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Warchoł, in turn, said in the parliament that the execution of ECJ’s order from 19 October, requires creating legal grounds to the so-called suspension of provisions of the law on the Supreme Court, as well as changing the status of judges who entered retirement.