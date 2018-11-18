Poland wins first team competition of the ski jumping season

Video: TVN24 International

Scandal surrounding Polish financial watchdog. New tapes on...

17.11 | A new tape is to be released on Monday, allegedly proving corruption within the financial supervision authority - the KNF, according to Roman Giertych, the lawyer of the author of the secret recordings. The scandal shook Poland on Tuesday night when the "Gazeta Wyborcza" daily published a recording online, on which the chairman of the KNF offered to protect Getin Noble Bank from going bankrupt, suggesting the bank to hire a specific lawyer for 40 million zlotys. He was recorded by the head of this very bank - Leszek Czarnecki.

