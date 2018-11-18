 tvnpix tvnpix
Poland wins first team competition of the ski jumping season

Polish ski jumping team have won the first tournament of the season in Wisła
Źródło: TVN24 International Polish ski jumping team have won the first tournament of the season in Wisła

Poland has won the first team competition of the season in ski jumping in Wisła. Piotr Żyła, Jakub Wolny, Dawid Kubacki and Kamil Stoch, for the fourth time in history stood on the highest spot on the podium. The deciding jump for the white-and-reds was 129 meters-long, which guaranteed that they would make up a few points lead by the Germans.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

