Polish President won't participate in November's Independence March organised by nationalists

President Andrzej Duda will not participate in the Independence March organised by nationalist circles, even though he himself invited former presidents and representatives of all political circles to it. The participation of the head of state in a march where racist and xenophobic slogans appear sparked controversy in the first place. The president's spokesman said that Mr Duda wanted to be sure that during the march, there would only be red-and-white Polish flags, but the organisers weren't able to ensure that no other banners or symbols would be carried.