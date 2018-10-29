 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Polish President won't participate in November's Independence March organised by nationalists

President Andrzej Duda changed his mind and he won&#039;t take part in the Independence March organised by nationalist circles on November 11
Źródło: TVN24 International President Andrzej Duda changed his mind and he won't take part in the Independence March organised by nationalist circles on November 11

President Andrzej Duda will not participate in the Independence March organised by nationalist circles, even though he himself invited former presidents and representatives of all political circles to it. The participation of the head of state in a march where racist and xenophobic slogans appear sparked controversy in the first place. The president's spokesman said that Mr Duda wanted to be sure that during the march, there would only be red-and-white Polish flags, but the organisers weren't able to ensure that no other banners or symbols would be carried.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje