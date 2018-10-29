Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
Polish President won't participate in November's Independence March organised by nationalists
Eight Polish citizens kidnapped from a ship 60 miles offshore Nigeria
Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that eight Polish citizens have been kidnapped on the shores of Nigeria, the... czytaj dalej »
Defense minister: talks with U.S. Defense Secretary on Fort Trump project in November
Poland's ruling party divided over controversial spot about immigrants
It was one of the most constroversial political ads in Polish history. At first, it divided the public, now it's dividing the... czytaj dalej »
Seven people injured after a ceiling fell on customers in a shopping mall in Rzeszów
Famous Polish artist Edward Dwurnik passed away aged 75
He was one of Poland's most famous contemporary artists. A painter, illustrator, graphic artist Edward Dwurnik died on Sunday... czytaj dalej »
EU countries seek more time in clock change debate
Deputy justice minister: Poland will comply with the ECJ ruling on Supreme Court law
The Polish government will implement the decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Deputy Minister of... czytaj dalej »
Strike in LOT Polish Airlines suspended until Tuesday 10:30 p.m.
Polish Yorkshireman created album covers for McCartney, Scorpions and Marillion
Paul McCartney, The Scorpions, Marillion. What do all of these legendary musicians have in common? The same artist created some... czytaj dalej »