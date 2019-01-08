Questions about the large salaries at National Bank of Poland

Video: TVN24 News in English

Polish politicians ask questions about huge salaries at NBP

08.01 | Law and Justice's senator Jan Maria Jackowski is asking about the renumerations at the National Bank of Poland. Is it possible that the co-worker of the bank's president is making as much as 60,000 zlotys a month, despite the fact that his skills and qualifications are questionable? The amount is shocking, agrees Jackowski and he is not surprised that people are asking about it. And when talking about his party: "we promised modesty," he said.

