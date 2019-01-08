Questions about the large salaries at National Bank of Poland
Polish politicians ask questions about huge salaries at NBP
Video: TVN24 News in English Polish politicians ask questions about huge salaries at NBP 08.01 | Law and Justice's senator Jan Maria Jackowski is asking about the renumerations at the National Bank of Poland. Is it possible that the co-worker of the bank's president is making as much as 60,000 zlotys a month, despite the fact that his skills and qualifications are questionable? The amount is shocking, agrees Jackowski and he is not surprised that people are asking about it. And when talking about his party: "we promised modesty," he said. zobacz więcej wideo » The 8th Polish heritage night during NBA game
Video: TVN24 News in English The 8th Polish heritage night during NBA game 07.01 | Polish heritage night took place during the game between L.A. Clippers and Orlando Magic. Marcin Gortat took the initiative for the 8th time to bring Polish culture closer to Americans. During the game, Polish war veterans were honoured and many fans brought red-and-white scarfs. zobacz więcej wideo » This coming Sunday the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity...
Video: TVN24 News in English This coming Sunday the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity... 07.01 | This coming Sunday the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is going to play for the 27th time. This year the money will go to CT scanners, endoscopes and echocardiographs. Polish hospitals need this equipment very much but it is also very expensive. So Poland's biggest charity, as always, is stepping up. zobacz więcej wideo » Kazimierz district in Kraków has become a clean air zone
Video: TVN24 News in English Kazimierz district in Kraków has become a clean air zone 07.01 | The Kazimierz district in Kraków is now a clean air zone. Only residents, taxis and electric, hydrogen or LNG-powered vehicles can drive there now. The zone is just an experiment at this stage but if it works out, it may become permanent. zobacz więcej wideo » Rescuers evacuated boxer Artur Szpilka and his dog from...
Video: TVN24 News in English Rescuers evacuated boxer Artur Szpilka and his dog from... 07.01 | Regardless of warnings and calls from rescue workers for extra caution, boxer Artur Szpilka decided to take his dog for a walk all along to the peak of Śnieżka mountain. However, the weather thwarted their plans. The athlete and his dog had to be evacuated from the shelter there. The mountain volunteer search and rescue chief spoke to TVN24 regarding these types of situations the rescuers have to deal with and are becoming more and more frequent. zobacz więcej wideo » A ticket and police escort for truck driver who was going...
Video: TVN24 News in English A ticket and police escort for truck driver who was going... 07.01 | It could have lead to a head-on collision but ended in a traffic ticket and police escort. The truck driver made a mistake and drove onto the snow-packed S1 express way going in the wrong direction. Police told reporters that other drivers were driving slow and with caution so they were able to the situation. Thankfully, a tragedy was avoided. zobacz więcej wideo » Poland to cull up to 40 European bison due to overpopulation
Video: TVN24 News in English Poland to cull up to 40 European bison due to overpopulation 07.01 | Up to 40 European bison are to culled, 20 of which are in northeastern Poland. The General Director of Environmental Protection gave permission to the State Forests to shoot the animals because, as he claims, they are overpopulated. zobacz więcej wideo » Another attack on paramedics by an intoxicated person in Poland
Video: TVN24 News in English Another attack on paramedics by an intoxicated person in Poland 08.01 | An unconscious, intoxicated man regained consciousness in an ambulance and attacked paramedics. The patient destroyed medical equipment worth almost a 100,000 zlotys. He was accused of violating the physical integrity of public officials for which he faces up to two years in prison. zobacz więcej wideo » Temporary arrest for creator of "escape room" where 5 girls died
Video: TVN24 News in English Temporary arrest for creator of "escape room" where 5 girls... 08.01 | The first charges and more details regarding the tragic fire on Friday in an "escape room" in Koszalin. The room of mysteries turned into a deadly trap which killed 5 teenage girls. Locked in a room where there was no fire safety measures or evacuation routes the victims stood no chance of surviving. For unintentionally causing the girls' death, Miłosz S. was also charged with intentionally causing fire hazard. The 28-year-old, by the decision of the court, will remain in temporary arrest pending trial. zobacz więcej wideo » Abuse survivors say they are ostracised in Catholic Poland
Video: Reuters TV Abuse survivors say they are ostracised in Catholic Poland 07.01 | The former Catholic priest of the Polish village of Kalinowka is serving three years in jail for molesting five schoolgirls. But Marta Zezula, a mother whose testimony helped convict him, says the priest's victims are the ones made to feel guilty. zobacz więcej wideo » Suspect detained in connection with deadly Polish 'escape...
Video: Reuters TV Suspect detained in connection with deadly Polish 'escape... 07.01 | The manager of an 'escape room' in the Polish city of Koszalin was detained for three months on Monday on charges of endangerment after five teenage girls died in a fire at the establishment on Friday. zobacz więcej wideo »
Źródło: TVN24 News in English
Controversy over huge salaries in the Polish National Bank. President Duda: I wish I was earning that much
Law and Justice's senator Jan Maria Jackowski is asking about the renumerations at the National Bank of Poland. Is it possible that the co-worker of the bank's president is making as much as 60,000 zlotys a month, despite the fact that his skills and qualifications are questionable? The amount is shocking, agrees Jackowski and he is not surprised that people are asking about it. And when talking about his party: "we promised modesty," he said.
Autor: gf
/
Źródło: TVN24 News in English