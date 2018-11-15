Komentarze (0)
The opposition wants a special parliamentary commission to investigate the KNF scandal
EU summit to endorse Brexit deal to take place on November 25
European Union leaders will meet on November 25 to endorse the divorce deal with Britain and a political declaration on the... czytaj dalej »
So far one person fined for using flares during independence march. Police are after a few others
New Delhi in Poland. Bacteria resistant to antibiotics detected in a hospital
A case of New Delhi super-bacteria has been diagnosed in Piotrków Trybunalski, south of Łódź. The highly contagious and... czytaj dalej »
U.S. cinematogapher detained for alleged assault on police and paramedics
Business news. Latest Polish GDP data. New tolling system on Polish highways
The latest data on Polish GDP, excess of bureaucracy and a new tolling system on Polish highways. Business news from Poland... czytaj dalej »
Kwaśniewski: there's no doubt that Tusk shall return to Polish politics
"Superwizjer" TVN journalists win Woyciechowski Award for "Polish Neo-Nazis" reportage
Bertold Kittel, Anna Sobolewska and Piotr Wacowski - the authors of "Superwizjer" TVN reportage entitled "Polish Neo-Nazis"... czytaj dalej »
British cabinet backs Brexit deal after five-hour meeting
Former world number two Agnieszka Radwańska announces retirement
Poland's Agnieszka Radwańska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13 year-long career due to health reasons. czytaj dalej »