The opposition wants a special parliamentary commission to investigate the KNF scandal

Polish opposition parties want a commission to look into KNF...

15.11 | The number one story in Poland is the KNF-gate. The KNF is the Polish state financial market regulator. Its former chief has been recorded while soliciting a bribe from the owner of a troubled bank. Shortly before the scandal broke out, the KNF insisted on its office being granted more power to decide on banks resolutions. The government claims that the bill on the banks should not be linked to the scandal and that it's in line with the EU regulations. The opposition, however, wants a special parliamentary commission to investigate the case.

