Poland calls for new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine crisis





Źródło: Reuters TV Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz held meetings with his counterpart Pavlo Klimkin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Saturday (December 1) called for the European Union to impose new sanctions on Moscow after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships and took their crew.

Donald Tusk: EU will extend Russia sanctions in December The European... czytaj dalej » During a two-day visit to Kiev, Czaputowicz held meetings with his counterpart Pavlo Klimkin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Czaputowicz and Klimkin took part in a commemoration ceremony for tens of thousands of victims of Josef Stalin purges in Bykivnya, a wooded area on the outskirts of Kiev.

Among those executed there in 1940 by the Soviet secret police (NKVD) were about 3,500 Polish officers.

Poland considers the Bykivnya killings to be a part of broader Katyn massacres - a series of mass executions of Polish nationals, many of them officers, by NKVD in spring of 1940.