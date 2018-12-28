Polish parliament passes a bill preventing energy price hikes in 2019

28.12 | Ten years after the scandal outbreak, the former mayor of Olsztyn Czesław Małkowski was acquitted on Friday of two rape charges. It's unknown what arguments the Olsztyn District Court provided to substantiate the ruling as the proceedings were held behind closed doors. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Both houses of Polish parliament have passed a bill lowering the excise tax for electric energy and changing the transitional fee, which combined with other provisions are meant to prevent electricity price hikes in 2019. The vote was attended by 409 MPs. In favour of the government-prepared amendment were 389 representatives, 3 were against and 17 abstained. Earlier on, the Sejm rejected all of the amendments submitted by the opposition. After 2 a.m. on Saturday, the upper house (Senate) have reaffirmed the lower house decision with 76 senators backing the legislation, zero votes against and 7 abstentions.