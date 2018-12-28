Komentarze (0)
Polish parliament passes a bill preventing energy price hikes in 2019
Former mayor of Olsztyn acquitted of rape charges after 10 years
Ten years after the scandal outbreak, the former mayor of Olsztyn Czesław Małkowski was acquitted on Friday of two rape
Law backtracking Polish judiciary reform still hasn't been published
Commemorations of the Greater Poland Uprising 100th anniversary
Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of the Greater Poland Uprising. It was the biggest and the only
Not "if", but "how". Polish defense minister on U.S. permanent base in Poland
Turmoil in Poland as former president Lech Wałęsa calls Putin a "wise man"
Former Poland's president and a legendary opposition figure said that "Putin is a wise man" and that Poland "is closer to
EU's Oettinger: tough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built
U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no reason to stop the project and any
Senate accepted draft bill for introducing cap on fees for perpetual usufruct
Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek has passed away aged 84
On Thursday in Kraków, died Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek, auxiliary bishop of Sosnowiec between 1992 and 1998, secretary general of