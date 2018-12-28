 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Polish parliament passes a bill preventing energy price hikes in 2019

Polish parliament voted in favour of a bill that would prevent energy prices from going sharply up in 2019
  • Poland&#039;s Sejm in favour a bill securing energy prices at current levelPoland's Sejm in favour a bill securing energy prices at...
  • After 10 years former mayor of Olsztyn acquitted of rape chargesAfter 10 years former mayor of Olsztyn acquitted of rape charges
Źródło: TVN24 News in English Polish parliament voted in favour of a bill that would prevent energy prices from going sharply up in 2019

Both houses of Polish parliament have passed a bill lowering the excise tax for electric energy and changing the transitional fee, which combined with other provisions are meant to prevent electricity price hikes in 2019. The vote was attended by 409 MPs. In favour of the government-prepared amendment were 389 representatives, 3 were against and 17 abstained. Earlier on, the Sejm rejected all of the amendments submitted by the opposition. After 2 a.m. on Saturday, the upper house (Senate) have reaffirmed the lower house decision with 76 senators backing the legislation, zero votes against and 7 abstentions.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 News in English, PAP

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje