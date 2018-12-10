 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

Justice minister's words about an assault on former KNF deputy stirred outrage

The opposition is outraged by the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro&#039;s comment on brutal beating up of former financial supervision deputy chief Wojciech Kwaśniak
  • Polish justice minister under fire after comment on former KNF deputyPolish justice minister under fire after comment on former KNF...
  • Business news from Poland with Mateusz WalczakBusiness news from Poland with Mateusz Walczak
  • Global migration pact adopted by U.N. members in MarrakeshGlobal migration pact adopted by U.N. members in Marrakesh
Źródło: TVN24 International The opposition is outraged by the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro's comment on brutal beating up of former financial supervision deputy chief Wojciech Kwaśniak

Words spoken by the Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro about me being brutally attacked because "the KNF had been emboldening criminals" are outrageous, as they clearly suggest that not only myself but any victim of any crime is guilty of being victimised, said the former deputy chief of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority Wojciech Kwaśniak, in an interview for "Gazeta Wyborcza". Comment made by Mr Ziobro in the state-owned public television stirred outrage among the politicians. While the opposition members evoked a storm of criticism, the Law and Justice representatives were trying to avoid answering difficult questions.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje