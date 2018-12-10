Justice minister's words about an assault on former KNF deputy stirred outrage

Video: TVN24 International

Polish justice minister under fire after comment on former...

10.12 | Words spoken by the Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro about me being brutally attacked because "the KNF had been emboldening criminals" are outrageous, as they clearly suggest that not only myself but any victim of any crime is guilty of being victimised, said the former deputy chief of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority Wojciech Kwaśniak, in an interview for "Gazeta Wyborcza". Comment made by Mr Ziobro in the state-owned public television stirred outrage among the politicians. While the opposition members evoked a storm of criticism, the Law and Justice representatives were trying to avoid answering difficult questions.

