Founder of Modern Party Ryszard Petru launches new formation named Teraz!





Foto: PAP/EPA Ryszard Petru has announced launching his new party named Teraz! (Now!)

A new party has been launched by former politicians of Modern Party, Ryszard Petru and Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus. The formation has been named Teraz! (Now!). Its main two focal points are economy and society. On these two pillars, said Petru on Saturday, our new party will be formed.

"Polish public debate suffers from a lack of offers for the future, especially within the opposition parties. Nobody's talking about how Poland will be like in 5, 10, 20 years. Just being "anti-PiS" is not enough to actually defeat PiS," Petru underscored.

"We would like present our offer for resourceful and active Poles, but also for those who are struggling and require help, as well as those who really got harmed," said Petru. "We'd like to enforce the offer of the opposition," he stressed.

"Two pillars will be holding our platform: economy and society," said the politician. He also annouced that the founding convention will be held on the 9th of December in Warsaw.

The former head and founder of the Modern Party Ryszard Petru has left his formation in May. Currently, together with two other former Modern Party MPs, Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus and Joanna Schmidt, Petru is a member of the Social-Liberal parliamentary club.