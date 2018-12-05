Central bank's chief wants press articles on KNF scandal to be removed

Video: TVN24 International, TVN24 BIS

Arnold Schwarzenegger in an exclusive interview for TVN24 BIS

04.12 | It's not a made up thing, it's not exaggerated. The World Health Organisation is saying that pollution kills seven million people each year. That's why I have become a fanatic about it. I'm a crusader for clean energy future, said actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The star of such blockbusters as The Terminator or Predator added that "Poland can the similar things like we did in California, where we slowly got off the fossil fuels. It wasn't going to happen from one day to the next, but we have been doing it over the last few decades". Former Governor of California mentioned that, at the moment, California is at 50 percent renewable energy and it had managed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 25 percent, below the 1990 level. "Poland can do the same thing," said Arnold Schwarzenegger in a conversation with TVN24 BIS reporter and journalist, Michał Sznajder.

»