Central bank's chief wants press articles on KNF scandal to be removed
Polish central bank notifies court on press releases it wants...
04.12 | Civic Platform notifies the prosecutor's office claiming that the chief of Poland's National Banl Adam Glapiński may have committed an offense. Opposition party MPs want to determine if the NBP head is not taking advantage of his position "to introduce censorship in Poland, as well as to censor the right of the free media to criticise". This comes after the bank asked the court to order a temporary removal of press releases regarding the scandal involving the Financial Supervision Authority.
Źródło: TVN24 International
The head of Polish central bank asks court to order a removal of certain press articles it finds inaccurate
Civic Platform notifies the prosecutor's office claiming that the chief of Poland's National Banl Adam Glapiński may have committed an offense. Opposition party MPs want to determine if the NBP head is not taking advantage of his position "to introduce censorship in Poland, as well as to censor the right of the free media to criticise". This comes after the bank asked the court to order a temporary removal of press releases regarding the scandal involving the Financial Supervision Authority.
Autor: gf
Źródło: TVN24 International