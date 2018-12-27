Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek has passed away aged 84





On Thursday in Kraków, died Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek, auxiliary bishop of Sosnowiec between 1992 and 1998, secretary general of the Episcopal Conference of Poland in 1993-1998 and rector of Pontifical University of John Paul II in Kraków in 1998-2004, the press office of the Polish bishops' conference informed on Twitter on Thusday.

Tadeusz Pieronek was born on 24th of October 1934 in Radziechowice. He was ordained a priests on 26th of October 1957 in the St. Michael's Church in Kraków, by the Archbishop Eugeniusz Baziak.

On the 25th of March 1992, along with the overhaul of the administrative division of the Polish Church, Pope John Paul II pronounced Pieronek an auxiliary bishop of the newly created Sosnowiec diocese.

Within the Episcopal Conference of Poland Tadeusz Pieronek was at first the deputy secretary general in 1992-1993, and than became secretary general until 1998.

"We have always valued his opinions, he was one of the architects of our freedom and independence," with these words Father Alfred Wierzbicki (Catholic University of Lublin) paid his tribute to Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek in a special edition of "Kropka nad i" in TVN24.

Father Kazimierz Sowa said that "the Church has lost a voice of courage (...) of certain sort of church incorrectness".