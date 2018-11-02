Pozostałe informacje
Police: so far 21 people lost their lives on Polish roads since Wednesday
At least fourteen cases of measles in Masovian voivodeship, one in Warsaw
On Friday, 14 cases of measles were confirmed in Masovian voivodeship, including one in the capital city of Warsaw. According... czytaj dalej »
The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity will play on January 13
CCTV at Warsaw's metro station has caught a man stealing life-saving equipment
A reckless theft in Warsaw's metro. At Słodowiec station a thief stole a defibrillator along two sets electrodes for adults and... czytaj dalej »
The international anti-piracy front is being formed in Warsaw
Car hit impact barrier on a freeway in Warsaw. Driver was 101-years-old
A car accident took place in Warsaw on the Trasa Siekierkowska when a vehicle hit an impact barrier. The driver was 101 years old. czytaj dalej »
Polish police detained the infamous leader of Wisła Kraków hooligans "Misiek"
7-year-old Łucja is the 50th child who woke up from coma in the Alarm Clock Clinic
Yet another miracle in the Alarm Clock Clinic. Seven-year-old Łucja woke up after a three-month coma. She is the 50th child... czytaj dalej »
Business news. Troubles with North-South freeway. Poland invests in railways and gold reserves
Research: over four million Polish internet users suffer from FOMO
Sixteen percent of Polish internet users, so over four million people, are suffering of FOMO or Fear of Missing Out. In other... czytaj dalej »