Police: so far 21 people lost their lives on Polish roads since Wednesday

So far, at least 21 people have died on the roads during the All Saints' Day long weekend. As usual, the police are trying to minimise the number of accidents by lauching the "Znicz" action (Operation Votive Candle). Officer Dawid Marciniak from the General Police Headquarters said on Friday that since Wednesday morning, there were 193 accidents on Polish roads, which took lives of 21 people and left 218 injured. The police have stopped 393 drivers under influence of alcohol.