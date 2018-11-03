 tvnpix tvnpix
Police: 32 people have died in Polish roads since Wednesday morning

Police say that at least 32 people died in accidents since Wednesday. &quot;Znicz&quot; operation (operation Votive Candle) ends on Sunday evening
Źródło: TVN24 International Police say that at least 32 people died in accidents since Wednesday. "Znicz" operation (operation Votive Candle) ends on Sunday evening

"According to the initial data, on friday alone there were 79 accidents in which 96 people got injured and 11 lost their lives. It means that since the beginning of the "Znicz" operation, that is from Wednesday morning, there was a total of 266 accidents which took the lives of 32 people and left 314 injured," said Officer Dawid Marciniak from the General Police Headquarters in Warsaw. He added that from Wednesday morning to Friday midnight, 590 drunk drivers were apprehended.

