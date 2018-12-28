 tvnpix tvnpix
Polish lower house passes a bill preventing energy price hikes in 2019

Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) voted in favour of a bill that would prevent energy prices from going sharply up in 2019
Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) voted in favour of a bill that would prevent energy prices from going sharply up in 2019

Lower house of Polish parliament passed a bill on Friday lowering the excise tax for electric energy and changing the transitional fee, which combined with other provisions are meant to prevent electricity price hikes in 2019. The vote was attended by 409 MPs. In favour of the government-prepared amendment were 389 representatives, 3 were against and 17 abstained. Earlier on, the Sejm rejected all of the amendments submitted by the opposition.

