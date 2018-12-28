Komentarze (0)
Polish lower house passes a bill preventing energy price hikes in 2019
Law backtracking Polish judiciary reform still hasn't been published
President Andrzej Duda has accepted the ruling the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) but that doesn't mean he agrees... czytaj dalej »
Bishop Tadeusz Pieronek has passed away aged 84
Someone knocked on a door of a village organist. The most famous song of all time came into being
At first was the word and it landed in a drawer which had belonged to a young vicar Joseph Mohr. Safely locked for two years,... czytaj dalej »
Not "if", but "how". Polish defense minister on U.S. permanent base in Poland
Turmoil in Poland as former president Lech Wałęsa calls Putin a "wise man"
Former Poland's president and a legendary opposition figure said that "Putin is a wise man" and that Poland "is closer to... czytaj dalej »
EU's Oettinger: tough to stop Nord Stream 2 now it's being built
U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no reason to stop the project and any... czytaj dalej »
Senate accepted draft bill for introducing cap on fees for perpetual usufruct
Thieves stole metal parts from power generator at Bolesławiec hospital
In the district hospital in Bolesławiec, somebody dismounted the power generator and stole some of its metal parts, thereby... czytaj dalej »