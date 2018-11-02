At least fourteen cases of measles in Masovian voivodeship, one in Warsaw

Poland: 14 cases of measles around Warsaw area on Friday

02.11 | On Friday, 14 cases of measles were confirmed in Masovian voivodeship, including one in the capital city of Warsaw. According to Regional Sanitary-Epidemiological Station in Warsaw, the desease affected mainly children, the youngest being 2-year-old.

