 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

At least fourteen cases of measles in Masovian voivodeship, one in Warsaw

In developed countries, it is recommended that children be immunized against measles at 12 months
  • Poland: 14 cases of measles around Warsaw area on FridayPoland: 14 cases of measles around Warsaw area on Friday
  • Angela Merkel visited Warsaw and met with Mateusz MorawieckiAngela Merkel visited Warsaw and met with Mateusz Morawiecki
Źródło: TVN24 International In developed countries, it is recommended that children be immunized against measles at 12 months

On Friday, 14 cases of measles were confirmed in Masovian voivodeship, including one in the capital city of Warsaw. According to Regional Sanitary-Epidemiological Station in Warsaw, the desease affected mainly children, the youngest being 2-year-old.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Pozostałe informacje