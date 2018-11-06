Kaczyński: our victory in the local elections was decisive and unquestionable





Our triumph in the local elections was unquestionable; we have got another victory and a very decisive one, said Law and Justice’s chairman Jarosław Kaczyński on Tuesday. He added that it bids well before the next year’s parliamentary elections.

PiS chairman underscored that the high turnout in the elections is a result of Polish democracy growing ever-stronger. "I want to thank everyone who took part in the elections, no matter they voted for," said Kaczyński.

"I want to give my special thanks to the members of Law and Justice, the United Right, those who took part in these elections as candidates, supporters and those who had organised our campaign, that I’d like to emphasise, was a very succesful one," he said.

During the press conference summing up the local election results, the chief of Mr Kaczyński's office and Masovian Regional Assembly councillor, Radosław Fogiel displayed a slideshow showing, among other things, the number of tickets won by PiS in each of the local government levels. "I assume that these numbers weren't presented to a wider public and that is causing all sorts of misunderstandings," said PiS leader.

The data shows that on a nationwide scale, in the municipalities under 20,000 residents, PiS has won 3991 tickets, whereas Civic Coalition (KO) - 166, Polish People's Party (PSL) - 3108, Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) - 200, Kukiz'15 - 75, Liberty Party - 3, National Movement (RN) - 1 and Non-Partisans - 31. In the same election, the committees that registered on a nationwide scale, PiS has won 15,72 percent of votes, Civic Coalition - 0,8 percent, PSL - 8,52 percent, SLD - 0,82 percent, Kukiz'15 - 0,48 percent, Liberty - 0,02 percent, RN - 0,02 percent and Non-Partisans - 0,13 percent.

In the municipalities over 20,000 residents, on a nationwide scale, PiS has won 1877 tickets, KO - 932, PSL - 123, SLD - 107, Kukiz'15 - 18, Non-Partisans - 22. In the same election, on a nationwide scale, PiS has got 25,20 percent of votes, KO - 19,41 percent, PSL - 1,19 percent, SLD - 3,70 percent, Kukiz'15 - 2,37 percent and Non-Partisans - 0,8 percent.

Furthermore, according to the presented data, on a nationwide scale PiS has won 2114 tickets in county councils, whereas KO - 726, PSL - 952, SLD - 105, Kukiz'15 - 19 and Non-Partisans - 36. In the same election, on a nationwide scale, PiS has got 30,46 percent of votes, KO - 12,29 percent, PSL - 14,22 percent, SLD - 2,77 percent, Kukiz'15 - 1,42 percent and Non-Partisans - 0,86 percent.

In the Sejmiks (Regional Asseblies), PiS has won 254 tickets, KO - 194, PSL - 70, SLD - 11, Non-Partisans - 15. According to data presented on Tuesday, PiS got 34,13 percent of votes in the Sejmiks, KO - 26,97 percent, PSL - 12,07 percent, SLD - 6,62 percent and Non-Partisans - 5,28 percent.

According to these numbers, the number of PiS councillors, compared to 2014 elections has increased by 54,8 percent, up to 8294. The party has won in 162 counties which is an increase by 56 percent compared to 2014.

Referring to the presented data, PiS leader said that these were "hard numbers, hard data". "Our victory is goes beyond any doubt. I understand that the committees that have lost these elections are trying to hard to see it differently but this is an abstract thinking about facts, to say the least," said Kaczyński.

PiS leader added that the results of local elections bid well before parliamentary elections.

"To cut the long story short, this whole narration that is being spinned to influence the social consciousness is based on pure wishful thinking. The facts are just what they are - Law and Justice has achieved another victory, a very decisive victory, absolutely unquestionable," Kaczyński underscored.