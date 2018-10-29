Eight Polish citizens kidnapped from a ship 60 miles offshore Nigeria





Polish authorities have confirmed that 8 Poles have been kidnapped from the Pomerania Sky ship 60 miles of the shores of Nigeria

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that eight Polish citizens have been kidnapped on the shores of Nigeria, the head of the ministry Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday.

According to RMF FM radio station, at least eight have been kidnapped by pirates on the shores of Nigeria. The ship under German flag was located some 60 miles offshore. The pirates are believed to have come aboard the the ship and, as the radio informs, kidnapped a part of the crew, including eight Poles, two Filipinos and one Ukrainian.

Earlier on, the foreign ministry said that it had information about possible kidnapping of crew members of Pomerania Sky ship. Polish authorities contacted the ship owner in order to verify, whether or not, there were any Polish citizens among the taken.