Sejm rejects vote of no confidence against PM Morawiecki's cabinet

Law and Justice&#039;s MPs are clapping their hands after the lower house voted against no-confidence aimed at Mateusz Morawiecki&#039;s cabinet
Źródło: TVN24 International Law and Justice's MPs are clapping their hands after the lower house voted against no-confidence aimed at Mateusz Morawiecki's cabinet

Lower house of Polish parliament rejected on Friday evening the Civic Platform's call for a constructive vote of no confidence against Mateusz Morawiecki's cabinet.

In favour of the opposition's motion there were 163 MPs, 233 were against and 20 abstained. Law and Justice representatives reacted to the vote with standing ovation, clapping and shouted: "Mateusz, Mateusz!".

The motion was supported 137 MPs from Civic Platform - Civic Coaltion, 11 from Modern Party, 11 from Polish People's Party, 3 from TERAZ! parliamentary grouping and by 1 non-attached MP. Seventeen representatives from Kukiz'15 movement, 2 non-attached and 1 from Liberty and Effective parliamentary grouping.

Against the Civic Platform's initiative there were 224 Law and Justice MPs, 5 from the Free and Solidary parliamentary grouping, as well 4 non-attached MPs.

According to the Constition, the Sejm may express no confidence against the cabinet with a majority of at least 231 votes for a motion submitted by at least 46 MPs. The motion must include the name of the candidate for the new prime minister.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International, PAP

