Sejm rejects vote of no confidence against PM Morawiecki's cabinet





Źródło: TVN24 International Law and Justice's MPs are clapping their hands after the lower house voted against no-confidence aimed at Mateusz Morawiecki's cabinet

Lower house of Polish parliament rejected on Friday evening the Civic Platform's call for a constructive vote of no confidence against Mateusz Morawiecki's cabinet.

Polish government wins vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament Poland's... czytaj dalej » In favour of the opposition's motion there were 163 MPs, 233 were against and 20 abstained. Law and Justice representatives reacted to the vote with standing ovation, clapping and shouted: "Mateusz, Mateusz!".

The motion was supported 137 MPs from Civic Platform - Civic Coaltion, 11 from Modern Party, 11 from Polish People's Party, 3 from TERAZ! parliamentary grouping and by 1 non-attached MP. Seventeen representatives from Kukiz'15 movement, 2 non-attached and 1 from Liberty and Effective parliamentary grouping.

Against the Civic Platform's initiative there were 224 Law and Justice MPs, 5 from the Free and Solidary parliamentary grouping, as well 4 non-attached MPs.

According to the Constition, the Sejm may express no confidence against the cabinet with a majority of at least 231 votes for a motion submitted by at least 46 MPs. The motion must include the name of the candidate for the new prime minister.