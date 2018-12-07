Kaczyński: we respect democracy and the rule of law; our opponents don't





Foto: tvn24 Law and Justice leader Jarosław Kaczyński gave a speech during the party's convention in Jachranka near Warsaw

Winning the absolute majority in the elections is a difficult task, especially in Poland where in the ongoing dispute, one side - us - respects the rules of democracy and the rule of law and the other does not, Law and Justice's leader Jarosław Kaczyński said on Friday.

Kaczyński said at the Friday's outgoing session of the ruling Law and Justice party that winning the absolute majority in the elections is a difficult task in every democratic country. According to Mr Kaczyński, this task is especially hard to achieve in Poland.

"There's an ongoing dispute in Poland - which is perfectly normal as there's no democracy without disputes - only that in our homeland, one side of this dispute, us, respects the rules of democracy nad the rule of law, whereas the other does not," said Kaczyński.

"And what allows them not to respect it? Because they have the support of most of the media and of some foreign agents. That's why they can lie, lie and lie once more, they can beat records of hypocrisy, change the meaning of words and to apply double standards. Finally, they can speak bluntly that after potential regaining of power, they would forget about the rule of law, all of the constitutional rights, all laws, including the penal code and democratic rules," said the politician.

"The said option has a clear message: in Poland only one po,itical camp has the right to govern. When they are in opposition then there are no limits in their actions; should they regain the power, they would allow themselves to secure it by all means necessary, including those that have nothing in common with democracy and the rule of law," said Jarosław Kaczyński on Friday.