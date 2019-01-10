Polish teenage girls killed in escape room fire laid to rest





Five teenage girls killed in a fire at an 'escape room' attraction were laid to rest in a joint funeral in their home city of Koszalin in north-western Poland on Thursday.

Poland vows to impose fines, sanctions as country mourns "escape room" fire victims Poland's Interior... czytaj dalej » Crowds of mourners gathered inside and outside the city's St Casimir church for a holy mass for the victims, with those outside watching the proceedings on a screen.

After the ceremony in which the parish priest praised the girls' friendship, the crowds also followed the funeral procession to one of the city's cemeteries for their burial.

The five girls were killed after a fire broke out in the escape room - where participants are locked in a room and solve puzzles and challenges against the clock to get out - where they were celebrating a birthday.

The case prompted safety inspections of hundreds of escape rooms across Poland. Authorities said 13 were ordered closed.