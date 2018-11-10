Government and nationalist march organisers agree to hold a grand march together





On Sunday, 11th of November a grand, community march will be organised, that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence, government representatives agreed with the Independence March Association members on Friday evening.

Warsaw city hall files appeal against court's decision lifting a ban for nationalist march Warsaw city hall... czytaj dalej » "Government side and the Independence March Association have agreed to celebrate with dignity the Independence Day on this special year," informed Damian Kita, the spokesman for the Independence March Association.

He added that "organisational details have been discussed and agreed upon".

"We invite everyone at 2 p.m. to the Roman Dmowski Roundabout. At 3 p.m. President Andrzej Duda is expected to give a speech and right after the march will proceed towards the National Stadium," said Kita.

Dworczyk: Wygrała Polska. 11 listopada odbędzie się wielki, wspólnotowy marsz, który uczci setną rocznicę odzyskania Niepodległości!

Chief of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter: "Poland has won. On the 11th of November there will be a grand, community march that will commemorate the centenary of Poland's independence!"

Dworczyk informed that beside himself, the agreement details were established also by the Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak and the Minister of the Interior Joachim Brudziński, whereas the march organisers side was represented by cheif of Independence March Robert Bąkiewicz and his deputy Witold Tumanowicz.