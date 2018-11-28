 tvnpix tvnpix
Prosecutors want Poland's former head of financial regulator arrested

Former chief of Financial Supervision Authority Marek Ch. pleads not guilty of corruption charges
Źródło: TVN24 International Former chief of Financial Supervision Authority Marek Ch. pleads not guilty of corruption charges

Polish prosecutors have requested the temporary arrest of Marek Ch., the former head of the country's financial regulator, state news agency PAP reported on Wednesday.

Marek Ch. was accused of asking Getin Noble Bank to hire a specific lawyer and pay him a salary equal to 1 percent of the bank's capitalisation, around $10.5 million, in return for "support" for the mid-tier lender.

Former KNF chief, who has resigned from his post earlier this month, denies any wrongdoing.

State Prosecutor underscores in a communique sent to Polish Press Agency (PAP) that under the law on financial market supervision "the KNF chief was obligated to refrain from undertaking any sorts of private matters that could interfere with or suggest any interference with him performing his duties as a member of the Financial Supervision Authority, as well as to refrain from any activities that could jeopardise the pubilc trust in the financial regulator.

The prosecutor's office emphasised that the charges brought against Marek Ch. pertain to the meeting between the accused and the owner of Getin Noble Bank Leszek Czarnecki. "At that meeting, Marek Ch. recommended Czarnecki to hire Grzegorz Kowalczyk as a lawyer in Getin Noble for a period of 3 years. Allegedly, he also reassured Czarnecki that hiring the lawyer would result in favourable treatment by the KNF during the recovery programme of Getin Noble Bank," the prosecution informed.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International, Reuters

