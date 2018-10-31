Foreign ministry says justice minister's questioning of EU Treaty was baseless





Foto: PAP/Marcin Obara Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has given his opinion about Minister of Justice's questioning of EU treaty

Foreign ministry's statement on Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro's motion to the Constitutional Tribunal (TK) regarding Polish judges' preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), is informing and expert-like in nature; it does not question the admissability of such motion, nor does it argue with its contents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson office underscored.

Justice minister asks Constitutional Tribunal about the validity of an EU Treaty provision The Polish Public... czytaj dalej » The opinion that the foreign ministry has sent to the Constitutional Tribunal was published on the court's webpage and therefore anyone can read it there, Polish MFA informed.

"The document in a strictly to-the-point manner presents the most important provisions taken from the TK and CJEU ruling handed down thus far. However, the document does not contain any conclusions, in contrast to what some of the media suggested. Furthermore, it most definitely does not question the admissability of the motion sent by the Prosecutor General, nor does it argue with its contents the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson office underscored.

The foreign ministry also stressed that "the role of the MFA in the Constitutional Tribunal's proceedings is not to propose any particular solution, but rather to deliver information that might facilitate finding such solution by the TK". "The statement is informing and expert-like in nature," added the bureau.



The opposition claims Law and Justice wants to take Poland out of EU What Zbigniew... czytaj dalej » In early October, Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro requested the TK to rule as unconstitutional a provision from the EU law in the scope of admissability of Polish courts asking the CJEU for preliminary rulings in cases regarding the judicial system. Particularly, Ziobro wanted the TK to examine if the normative content of Article 267 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, regarding preliminary rulings, is in line with the Polish Constitution.

"I would like to reassure that in the government we're in an absolute agreement as to the TK's full right to pass judgement regarding any given element of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union; this is a completely normal procedure practiced in all of the EU member-states, said Mateusz Morawiecki.