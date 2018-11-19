Banker Leszek Czarnecki testified to a prosecutor in KNF scandal case





Źródło: TVN24 International The first person heard by the prosecutor in the KNF scandal case was businessman Leszek Czarnecki (L). Next to him is his lawyer Roman Giertych

Most of all, this is a corription scandal, said Leszek Czarnecki in front of the prosecutor's office on Monday. He later answered the investigator's questions on the scandal revolving around the financial supervision authority - the KNF. The businessman had recorded a conversation with the KNF's former head who is purported to have offered a corruption proposal. A favour for hiring a particular lawyer for 40 million zlotys. Czarnecki's attorney said the prosecutor was going to receive another recording.

The opposition wants a special parliamentary commission to investigate the KNF scandal The number one... czytaj dalej » According to the witness, the recordings contain crucial information that may help to solving this case, the chief of the Silesian Department of National Public Prosecutor's Office, Tomasz Tadla informed on Monday evening after the hearing of Leszek Czarnecki came to an end.

On Monday, at the prosecutor's office in Katowice, businessman and Getin Noble Bank's owner Leszek Czarnecki testified for 11 hours as a witness. The hearing ended at 10:30 p.m.

"(Czernecki) gave a very detailed account and provided electronic devices that may help to verify all the information that was contained in the notification sent by his lawyer," Tadla said after the hearing. "The devices contain, according to the witness, the most important information that may help to solve this case, but first and foremost, there are recorded conversations of people mentioned in the notification," he added.

Tadla also said that it was too early to determine the duration of the recordings and the evidence material. "At this point we can say that these recordings have been secured," he added.

I'm at no liberty to comment over the course of investigation but the hearing went very well, Leszek Czarnecki told the journalists after the hearing.

Czarnecki was testifying in connection to the corruption offer allegedly proposed in March by the former chief of the KNF, Marek Chrzanowski.