Local elections exit polls: Adamowicz wins Gdańsk; Majchrowski in Kraków; Wenta in Kielce

Paweł Adamowicz has won yet another term as mayor of Gdańsk, Jacek Majchrowski won again in Kraków, whereas Kielce will have a new mayor - Bogdan Wenta, according to exit polls from the second round of local elections in Poland.

The second round of local elections was held in Poland on Sunday. The run-offs were held in constituencies in which none of the candidates gathered the absolute majority of votes (over 50 percent) in the first round two weeks ago. The mayors of communes, counties and cities have been chosen in 649 places all over Poland.

The most highlighted battles were held in Gdańsk and Kraków, but also in three other voivodeship cities of Szczecin, Kielce and Olsztyn. By comparison, in 2014 local elections, there were run-offs in mayoral races in 11 voivodeship cities.

Gdańsk (Pomeranian Voivodeship)

According to Ipsos exit polls, in the northern city of Gdańsk (Pomeranian Voivodeship), the incumbent mayor Paweł Adamowicz has won the election and it will be his sixth term in office. Adamowicz, was chosen mayor for the first time in 1998. This year he received 64,7 percent of votes, while his opponent Kacper Płażyński, backed by Law and Justice - 35,3 percent, as the exit polls indicate.

The city is considered by many as a bastion of Civic Platform and yet the candidate of the largest oppostion party didn't even make it to the second round. Jarosław Wałęsa, a son of the former Polish President and Noble Prize laureate Lech Wałęsa, received 28,7 percent which was the third result in the city.

The turnout in the second round of elections in Gdańsk amounted to 56,8 percent.

Adamowicz thanked members of his committee, his family, volunteers, the deputy Speaker of the Senate Bogdan Borusewicz, Aleksander Hall, as well as the President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

He also thanked for the rivalry to his opponent backed by the United Right coalition, Kacper Płażyński. "I hope that we will be able to implement those ideas on which we agree at the sessions of the City Council. I have great respect for you and want you to know it," said Adamowicz.

"Together with my colleagues, we will do all it takes during the next five years, to prove to you all that I'm a mayor of all citizens of Gdańsk, with no exceptions. Today, Gdańsk made its choice for the second time, and yet again people vowed that they want Gdańsk to be the city of freedom, equality and solidarity - an open Gdańsk," added Adamowicz.

Kraków (Lesser Poland Voivodeship)

Ipsos exit polls show that the capital of the Lesser Poland voivodeship, the city of Kraków, will be run for yet another term by the incumbent mayor Jacek Majchrowski. The non-partisan candidate was chosen mayor for the first time in 2002, and thus it will be his fifth consecutive term.

Jacek Majchrowski received 64,6 percent of votes, whereas his rival from Law and Justice Małgorzata Wassermann - 35,4 percent, according to Ipsos pollster.

In Kraków's run-off, the turnout amounted to 54,6 percent.

Kielce (Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship)

In Kielce, the capital city of Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship, Bogdan Wenta will be the new mayor after getting 64 percent votes, according to exit polls. His rival, Wojciech Lubawski got 36 percent of votes.

In Kielce, 51,9 percent of those elligible for voting cast their ballots on Sunday.