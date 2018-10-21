Exit poll: Civic Coalition's Rafał Trzaskowski will be the new mayor of Warsaw





Foto: Andrzej Hulimka/FORUM According to Ipsos exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski will be the new mayor of Warsaw

The first round of local elections in Poland was held on Sunday. According to first exit polls by IPSOS, Rafał Trzaskowski received 54,1 percent of votes which means he will become the new mayor of Warsaw and no second round will be necessary. Trzaskowski's main rival, Patryk Jaki got 30,9 percent of votes.

His main rival backed by ruling coalition, the United Right, Patryk Jaki got 30,9 percent of votes.

The result comes as a surprise as many pre-election polls predicted a run-off between the two, which Trzaskowski was tipped to decisively win.

The second round, however, will not be needed as, according to the regulations, whoever gets more than 50 percent in the first round becomes the mayor.

I'd like to sincerely thank all the people of Warsaw, as it is them who I owe today's success, we hope that the final results will only reaffirm the exit polls, the Civic Coalition's candidate Rafał Trzaskowski said shortly after exit polls were annouced.

He added that "Thanks to hundreds of conversations, we have earned this huge credit of trust, which first and foremost, obliges us to very hard work".

Patryk Jaki said after the announcement of exit polls: "we've done everything we could; I'd like sincerely congratulate Rafał Trzaskowski and if he ever needs my advice, he can always count on my help".

Below is the list of all candidates for mayor of Warsaw and their results, according to IPSOS exit polls:

Rafał Trzaskowski - 54,1 percent

Patryk Jaki - 30,9 percent

Jan Śpiewak - 3,0 percent

Justyna Glusman - 2,6 percent

Marek Jakubiak - 2,6 percent

Andrzej Rozenek - 1,5 percent

Janusz Korwin-Mikke - 1,0 percent

Wojciechowicz - 1,0 percent

Piotr Ikonowicz - 0,8 percent

Jakub Stefaniak - 0,8 percent