EU summit to endorse Brexit deal to take place on November 25





Źródło: Reuters Michel Barnier and Donald Tusk present the text of Brexit agreement reached between Britain and the EU

European Union leaders will meet on November 25 to endorse the divorce deal with Britain and a political declaration on the future relationship, the chairman of EU summits Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

British cabinet backs Brexit deal after five-hour meeting British Prime... czytaj dalej » Tusk made the announcement after meeting EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Tusk praised Barnier on the outcome of the negotiations, which produced the draft withdrawal treaty yesterday.

He said the draft treaty was now analysed by all EU countries and that by the end of this week their ambassadors would meet to share comments and give the European Commission a mandate to finalise the joint political declaration about the future relations between the EU and Britain.

Tusk said the Commission intended to agree the declaration on the future with Britain by Tuesday and, after an evaluation of it in the following 48 hours by EU governments, it could be concluded by representatives of EU leaders on Thursday.