 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

EU Commission to assess changes to Polish Supreme Court law until 17 January

European Commission: Poland has until 17 January to present a full report on changes made to the law on Supreme Court
  • EU executive to examine changes to Poland&#039;s top court until 17 JanuaryEU executive to examine changes to Poland's top court until 17...
  • We will surely support Baltic Pipe - U.S. deputy secretary of stateWe will surely support Baltic Pipe - U.S. deputy secretary of...
Źródło: TVN24 News in English European Commission: Poland has until 17 January to present a full report on changes made to the law on Supreme Court

Poland should present a report until the 17th of January regarding the implementation of the ECJ's ruling, informed the deputy chief of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. Until that date, the Commission will present its assessment of the amendment to the Supreme Court law, he added.

"We will continue dialogue with Poland regarding the rule of law under the Article 7 procedure of the Eu Treaty. Poland should present a report regarding the implementation of the ECJ's ruling until the 17th of January. Until that time we will present an assessment of the adopted amendment to the Supreme Court law," said Dombrovskis.

He did not answer the question if the Commission plans to withdraw its complaint from the ECJ regarding the law on the Supreme Court, in the light of an amendment recently ratified by Polish president.

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans presented the rule of law situation in Poland on a weekly meeting of commissioners on Wednesday. He informed, according to Dombrovskis, about the ECJ's ruling binding Poland to suspend part of provisions of the Supreme Court law.

"He (Timmermans) talked about disciplinary measures taken against certain judges (in Poland) who directed a request for a preliminary ruling to the ECJ. Vice president also informed about the results of Poland's third hearing under the Article 7 procedure of the EU Treaty which took place at the General Affairs Council," said Dombrovskis.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 News in English, PAP

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje