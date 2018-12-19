EU Commission to assess changes to Polish Supreme Court law until 17 January





Poland should present a report until the 17th of January regarding the implementation of the ECJ's ruling, informed the deputy chief of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. Until that date, the Commission will present its assessment of the amendment to the Supreme Court law, he added.

Polish president signs amendment to Supreme Court law after ECJ's order President Andrzej... czytaj dalej » "We will continue dialogue with Poland regarding the rule of law under the Article 7 procedure of the Eu Treaty. Poland should present a report regarding the implementation of the ECJ's ruling until the 17th of January. Until that time we will present an assessment of the adopted amendment to the Supreme Court law," said Dombrovskis.

He did not answer the question if the Commission plans to withdraw its complaint from the ECJ regarding the law on the Supreme Court, in the light of an amendment recently ratified by Polish president.

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans presented the rule of law situation in Poland on a weekly meeting of commissioners on Wednesday. He informed, according to Dombrovskis, about the ECJ's ruling binding Poland to suspend part of provisions of the Supreme Court law.

"He (Timmermans) talked about disciplinary measures taken against certain judges (in Poland) who directed a request for a preliminary ruling to the ECJ. Vice president also informed about the results of Poland's third hearing under the Article 7 procedure of the EU Treaty which took place at the General Affairs Council," said Dombrovskis.